Kumbh Mela 2021: Niranjani Akhada announces end of Maha Kumbh after many saints test positive for COVID-19

Rising cases of coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand have spared none with several seers testing positive. (Representative image: AFP)

Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, on April 15 decided to opt-out of the event because of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state.

"The main Shahi Snan held on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti on April 14 is over. Many in our akhada are showing COVID-19 symptoms. So, for us the Kumbh Mela is over," Niranjani Akhada secretary Ravindra Puri said.

Rising cases of coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand have spared none with several seers testing positive. President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Narendra Giri is down with COVID and recuperating at AIIMS-Rishikesh while Mahamandaleshwar of Maha Nirwani Akhada from Madhya Pradesh Swami Kapil Dev who was suffering from COVID died at a private hospital on April 13.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on April 15 recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic with 2,220 people testing positive.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has been shortened this year to just one month from April 1 to 30 due to coronavirus pnadmeic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In normal circumstances, the event which comes once in 12 years, is held for nearly four months from mid-January to April.