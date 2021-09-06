Nipah scare | Need to put districts neighbouring Kozhikode on alert: Centre to Kerala govt

Kerala govt has also been asked to ensure adequate amount of PPE kits at district-level (Representative Image/AP)

The districts neighbouring Kozhikode, where a 12-year-old boy died after contracting Nipah virus, should be put on alert, the Centre told the Kerala government on September 6.

Based on the feedback received from a central team that visited Kozhikode following the minor's death, the Union Health Ministry has recommended the Kerala government to strengthen surveillance and focus on contact tracing.

"Both the hospital and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter to state Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy.

The focus should be on the early detection of symptoms linked to acute encephalitis syndrome or other respiratory diseases, and the risk must be communicated to the public.

In containment areas, an active search must be undertaken for new cases as per the micro plan shared by the central team, Bhushan added.

The central team had rushed to Kerala on September 5, shortly after it was confirmed that the 12-year-old boy who died in Kozhikode during the wee hours of the day was infected with the Nipah virus.

The Union Health Secretary, in his letter, said, "The nearby districts of Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad need to be alerted".

The Centre has also recommended the state government to ensure earmarking of single room isolation facilities and negative pressure ICU as standby.

Adequate stock of PPE kits should be maintained at the district level, Bhushan stated, adding that a "24X7 control room" needs to be established for adequately sharing information on a daily basis.

The Centre also added that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is exploring the feasibility of using monoclonal antibodies for the purpose of treatment in Nipah cases.