MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Nipah scare | Need to put districts neighbouring Kozhikode on alert: Centre to Kerala govt

Based on the feedback received from a central team that visited Kozhikode following a minor's death due to the Nipah virus, the Union Health Ministry has recommended the Kerala government to strengthen surveillance and focus on contact tracing.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST
Kerala govt has also been asked to ensure adequate amount of PPE kits at district-level (Representative Image/AP)

Kerala govt has also been asked to ensure adequate amount of PPE kits at district-level (Representative Image/AP)

The districts neighbouring Kozhikode, where a 12-year-old boy died after contracting Nipah virus, should be put on alert, the Centre told the Kerala government on September 6.

Based on the feedback received from a central team that visited Kozhikode following the minor's death, the Union Health Ministry has recommended the Kerala government to strengthen surveillance and focus on contact tracing.

"Both the hospital and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter to state Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy.

The focus should be on the early detection of symptoms linked to acute encephalitis syndrome or other respiratory diseases, and the risk must be communicated to the public.

In containment areas, an active search must be undertaken for new cases as per the micro plan shared by the central team, Bhushan added.

Close

Related stories

Also Read | Explained: What is Nipah virus, causes, symptoms and all you need to know

The central team had rushed to Kerala on September 5, shortly after it was confirmed that the 12-year-old boy who died in Kozhikode during the wee hours of the day was infected with the Nipah virus.

The Union Health Secretary, in his letter, said, "The nearby districts of Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad need to be alerted".

The Centre has also recommended the state government to ensure earmarking of single room isolation facilities and negative pressure ICU as standby.

Adequate stock of PPE kits should be maintained at the district level, Bhushan stated, adding that a "24X7 control room" needs to be established for adequately sharing information on a daily basis.

The Centre also added that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is exploring the feasibility of using monoclonal antibodies for the purpose of treatment in Nipah cases.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Centre #Kerala #Nipah Virus #Union Health Ministry
first published: Sep 6, 2021 07:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.