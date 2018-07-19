Nine letters in 45 days: Siddaramaiah bombards successor with complaints, requests

It took the tears of a Chief Minister to convey how 'painful' a coalition government can be. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy broke down while addressing a party event. A primary contributor to his current plight could be letters from former CM Siddaramaiah, highlighting issues pertaining to his new constituency, Badami.

In a span of 45 days, Siddaramaiah has reportedly written as many as nine letters to the Kumaraswamy government. The latest letter requested reversal of the CM’s proposal to hike the tax on fuel and reduce the amount of rice distributed under PDS to families below the poverty line by 2 kg.

The former CM’s ‘letter politics’ is being seen by many as an attempt to rile up Kumaraswamy and to keep himself in the news. He may also be trying to show his authority in the coalition government.

His ways seem similar to JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda’s, who troubled former chief minister N Dharam Singh when the latter was heading the Congress-JD(S) coalition after the 2004 assembly polls.

Tensions between Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy have only made things worse.

A senior Congress MLA told TOI, “When Singh headed the coalition government in which Siddaramaiah was deputy chief minister, Gowda used to write to him every now and then. Not only this, he used to ensure that the media got the wind of it.”

“By doing so, he sent a message to the people that he holds control over Singh’s government. Siddaramaiah is now using the same tactics,” he added.

Political analyst Harish Ramaswamy is of the opinion that this tactic will help Siddaramaiah keep himself relevant to the government.

“Siddaramaiah fears that Kumaraswamy, who has a vision and is accessible to the common public, might overshadow his political career and this is the reason why he is venturing into letter politics,” Ramaswamy said.

“Moreover, Siddaramaiah is not in a position to do anything that will destabilise the government which has been installed by the Congress high command. So the only way left for Siddaramaiah to keep his political interests alive is to keep posting letters,” he added.

This exercise could encourage other leaders to do the same, therefore the high command must intervene and put an end to it, another Congress MLA said. He was referring to a letter senior Congress leader HK Patil had written to the CM over the alleged injustice done to North Karnataka in the state budget.