Live news: Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070, says Nitin Gadkari

Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070. We need good roads & infrastructure but we've to protect ecology. We're moving towards green hydrogen & have electric buses. We're diversifying from fossil fuel towards green fuel, states Union min Nitin Gadkari.
Fire breakout in Gujarat
-A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch GIDC, Gujarat.
-More than 5 fire tenders are present on the spot
Ghode Jatra, also known as the festival of horses, was yesterday celebrated in Nepal's ancient city of Lalitpur
Devendra Fadnavis wishes everyone a happy gudi padwa
After Covid, we are celebrating this festival with great enthusiasm, I wish everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Former Sikkim MLA Prem Lal Subba dies after long battle with several ailments: SDF supremo Pawan Chamling
Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa is being celebrated across the state.
Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 06 people were arrested for objectionable posters in the city
-Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 06 people were arrested for objectionableposters including those against PM Narendra Modi across city.
-Posters didn't have details of the printing press. FIR filed under sections of Printing Press Act & Defacement of property Act:, stated Special CP Deependra Pathak to ANI
Maharashtra CM takes part in Shobha Yatra
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took part in Shobha Yatra during Shree Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Festival in Thane district,
Nine killed, over 100 injured in Pakistan after earthquake of 6.5 magnitude
-At least nine people were killed, while more than 100 people were injured in Swat valley region of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolted Pakistan & Afghanistan, reports AP
-Strong tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi-NCR & across much of northern India last night.