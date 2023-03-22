Live news: Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070, says Nitin Gadkari

March 22, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 06 people were arrested for objectionable posters in the city

-Posters didn't have details of the printing press. FIR filed under sections of Printing Press Act & Defacement of property Act:, stated Special CP Deependra Pathak to ANI