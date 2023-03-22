 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live news: Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070, says Nitin Gadkari

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070. We need good roads & infrastructure but we've to protect ecology. We're moving towards green hydrogen & have electric buses. We're diversifying from fossil fuel towards green fuel, states Union min Nitin Gadkari.

March 22, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Fire breakout in Gujarat

-A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch GIDC, Gujarat.

-More than 5 fire tenders are present on the spot

March 22, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

Ghode Jatra, also known as the festival of horses, was yesterday celebrated in Nepal's ancient city of Lalitpur

March 22, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

Devendra Fadnavis wishes everyone a happy gudi padwa

After Covid, we are celebrating this festival with great enthusiasm, I wish everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

March 22, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

March 22, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Former Sikkim MLA Prem Lal Subba dies after long battle with several ailments: SDF supremo Pawan Chamling

March 22, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa is being celebrated across the state.

March 22, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 06 people were arrested for objectionable posters in the city

-Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 06 people were arrested for objectionableposters including those against PM Narendra Modi across city.

-Posters didn't have details of the printing press. FIR filed under sections of Printing Press Act & Defacement of property Act:, stated Special CP Deependra Pathak to ANI

March 22, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

Maharashtra CM takes part in Shobha Yatra

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took part in Shobha Yatra during Shree Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Festival in Thane district,