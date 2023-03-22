English
    March 22, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

    Live news: Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070, says Nitin Gadkari

    Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070. We need good roads & infrastructure but we've to protect ecology. We're moving towards green hydrogen & have electric buses. We're diversifying from fossil fuel towards green fuel, states Union min Nitin Gadkari.

    Live news: Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070, says Nitin Gadkari
    • March 22, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

      Fire breakout in Gujarat

      -A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch GIDC, Gujarat.

      -More than 5 fire tenders are present on the spot

    • March 22, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      Ghode Jatra, also known as the festival of horses, was yesterday celebrated in Nepal's ancient city of Lalitpur

    • March 22, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

      Devendra Fadnavis wishes everyone a happy gudi padwa

      After Covid, we are celebrating this festival with great enthusiasm, I wish everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

    • March 22, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      -Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070. We need good roads & infrastructure but we've to protect ecology. We're moving towards green hydrogen & have electric buses. We're diversifying from fossil fuel towards green fuel, statesUnion min Nitin Gadkari.

    • March 22, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

      Former Sikkim MLA Prem Lal Subba dies after long battle with several ailments: SDF supremo Pawan Chamling

    • March 22, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

      Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa is being celebrated across the state.

    • March 22, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

      Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 06 people were arrested for objectionable posters in the city

      -Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 06 people were arrested for objectionableposters including those against PM Narendra Modi across city.

      -Posters didn't have details of the printing press. FIR filed under sections of Printing Press Act & Defacement of property Act:, stated Special CP Deependra Pathak to ANI

    • March 22, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

      Maharashtra CM takes part in Shobha Yatra

      Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took part in Shobha Yatra during Shree Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Festival in Thane district,

    • March 22, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

      Nine killed, over 100 injured in Pakistan after earthquake of 6.5 magnitude

      -At least nine people were killed, while more than 100 people were injured in Swat valley region of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolted Pakistan & Afghanistan, reports AP

      -Strong tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi-NCR & across much of northern India last night.

