Live news: Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070, says Nitin Gadkari

-A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch GIDC, Gujarat.
-More than 5 fire tenders are present on the spot
After Covid, we are celebrating this festival with great enthusiasm, I wish everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
-Country is already in mission mode to become carbon-neutral by 2070. We need good roads & infrastructure but we've to protect ecology. We're moving towards green hydrogen & have electric buses. We're diversifying from fossil fuel towards green fuel, statesUnion min Nitin Gadkari.
Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa is being celebrated across the state.
-Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 06 people were arrested for objectionableposters including those against PM Narendra Modi across city.
-Posters didn't have details of the printing press. FIR filed under sections of Printing Press Act & Defacement of property Act:, stated Special CP Deependra Pathak to ANI
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took part in Shobha Yatra during Shree Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Festival in Thane district,
-At least nine people were killed, while more than 100 people were injured in Swat valley region of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolted Pakistan & Afghanistan, reports AP
-Strong tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi-NCR & across much of northern India last night.