Nine bidders shortlisted for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus redevelopment project

Initially, 10 bidders had submitted RFQ applications, of which nine were shortlisted by the IRSDC as “qualified for next stage”.

June 01, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
CSMT, one of the most iconic structures built by FW Stevens in Mumbai.

Nine bidders have been shortlisted for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station redevelopment project, SK Lohia, Managing Director and CEO, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) said on June 1.

Lohia said: “Nine firms have qualified the request for quotation (RFQ) stage for the redevelopment of CSMT station. As the next steps, IRSDC will float a Request for Proposal (RFP) soon to the qualified bidders. CSMT railway station redevelopment is one of our most ambitious projects and we at IRSDC are committed to transforming the CSMT railway station into a state-of-the-art transport hub.”

The nine shortlisted bidders are - M/s Godrej Properties Limited, M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, M/s Oberoi Realty Limited, M/s ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pte Limited, M/s Adani Railways Transport Limited, M/s Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, M/s GMR Enterprises Private Limited, M/s Moribus Holdings Pte, Limited, and M/s BIF IV Infrastructure Holding DIFC Pvt Limited.

IRSDC had opened applications for CSMT Railway station on January 15, 2021. It had invited the RFQs in August 2020 after receiving ‘in principle’ approval of the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) to redevelop the CSMT Railway station and transform it into an iconic city centre.

Despite the COVID-19 situation in the country, it received an overwhelming response from developers. Initially, 10 bidders had submitted RFQ applications, of which nine were shortlisted by the IRSDC as “qualified for next stage”.

The applications were evaluated by IRSDC based on the financial capacity of the bidders, which had the following criteria:

Minimum Net worth: Rs 821 crore at the close of preceding financial year OR,

Minimum ACI: Rs 821 crore at the close of the preceding financial year (for AIF or Foreign Investment Fund).

The construction and O&M experience capacity shall have to be met after the award of the project but before the Appointed Date.

The railway body will be inviting requests for proposals (RFPs) from the shortlisted bidders next.
TAGS: #Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
first published: Jun 1, 2021 04:14 pm

