Nilgiri Mountain Railway services resume after nearly nine months

File image

Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone resumed train services in the entire Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam (Ooty) section of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) on December 31.



Nilgiri Mountain Railway services resume operations from today!

- Happy passengers on board an NMR train that departed from Mettupalayam this morning! pic.twitter.com/s6bzoZSNrX December 31, 2020

The NMR service resumed after a gap of almost nine months. It was stopped in March to curb the spread of COVID-19

The NMR services is being operated as a fully reserved special train. One pair of the fully reserved special train will run between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam. Three pairs of the train will operate between Coonoor and Udagamandalam. Fare will continue to be at pre-COVID levels.

All COVID-related safety protocols will be followed. Passengers have been urged to cooperate and wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.