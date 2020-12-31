MARKET NEWS

Nilgiri Mountain Railway services resume after nearly nine months

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway service resumed after a gap of almost nine months. It was stopped in March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2020 / 10:21 AM IST
File image


Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone resumed train services in the entire Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam (Ooty) section of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) on December 31.

The NMR service resumed after a gap of almost nine months. It was stopped in March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The NMR services is being operated as a fully reserved special train. One pair of the fully reserved special train will run between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam. Three pairs of the train will operate between Coonoor and Udagamandalam. Fare will continue to be at pre-COVID levels.

All COVID-related safety protocols will be followed. Passengers have been urged to cooperate and wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

"Get ready to soak in the beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Tamil Nadu. This UNESCO World Heritage site will resume operations from 31st December. A visual delight for tourists, it offers breathtaking views all along the way," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways
first published: Dec 31, 2020 10:20 am

