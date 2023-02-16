 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot taken to crime scene by police

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST

Police also took Gehlot to his dhaba (eatery), where he had allegedly kept the body of his girlfriend Nikki Yadav (23) inside a refrigerator.

Nikki Yadav's last rites in Jhajjar (Image-ANI)

The Delhi Police took Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his girlfriend, to the crime spot on February 16 to recreate the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

Police have also found out that the accused had deleted chats and other data from the victim's mobile phone after the incident, officials said.

The victim's family has demanded that the trial of the accused be held in a fast-track court.