 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Crackdown on child pornography: Kerala police arrest 12 from across state

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

The tenth Special drive, of Kerala Police CCSE (Countering Child Sexual Exploitation) Team titled, P-Hunt 23.1, had identified around 858 locations throughout the State and culprits were booked in a covert operation

Kerala police have arrested 12 persons from across the state in simultaneous raids and registered 142 cases besides seizing 270 electronic devices for allegedly viewing and sharing objectionable contents related to children as part of its crackdown on child pornography.

The arrested include youngsters working in professional jobs and tech experts, police said.

The tenth Special drive, of Kerala Police CCSE (Countering Child Sexual Exploitation) Team titled, P-Hunt 23.1, had identified around 858 locations throughout the State and culprits were booked in a covert operation, police said in a release.

"Under the operational supervision of the District SPs, simultaneous raids were conducted throughout the State, on Sunday the 26th February 2023, from early morning onwards. The raids were highly successful and as a part of the operation, the teams could seize 270 devices in 142 cases registered-which include mobile phones, modems, hard disks, memory cards, laptops, computers etc. with graphic and illegal videos and pictures of children," the release said.