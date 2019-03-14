Nikhil to contest LS poll from Mandya: HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda Thursday announced the candidature of Nikhil, son of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, from the party bastion of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

"After consulting with all our legislators, our party chose Nikhil as JDS candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency," Gowda said at a party rally in Mandya, about 90 km from here.

Kumaraswamy said Nikhil was interested to serve the people of the constituency and added that party leaders would ensure his victory in the elections.

Countering BJP's allegations that he was promoting his family by using his official position, Kumaraswamy said he was not working for monetary gains but for the people of the state. "Karnataka and people are my assets, not money. I am not keen on making monetary gains," he said.

Kumaraswamy said farmers across the state have benefited from the farm loan waiver scheme implemented by his government. Prajwal Revanna, son of Gowda's elder son and PWD Minister H D Revanna, is contesting from the party stronghold of Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which the JDS chief had represented. The Congress will contest 20 seats and JD(S) eight in the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka under a deal finalised by the two ruling coalition partners on Wednesday after weeks of haggling.