NIIF fast evolving into investment vehicle for building infra assets: Subhash Chandra Garg

Singapore-based Temasek has invested $100 million in National Investment and Infrastructure Fund's 'Master Fund' and the NIIF is fast evolving into a major investment vehicle, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra said Thursday.
"Welcome 100 million dollar investment by a Temasek company in NIIF today in the Master Fund. This completes second close of NIIF," Garg tweeted.
NIIF, created in 2015, has two operational funds - the 'NIIF Master Fund' that invests directly into companies and a 'Fund of Funds' that invests in funds that are managed by third parties.
It is also looking to launch a $2-billion long-term fund to finance various mega projects. "NIIF is fast evolving into a major investment vehicle for building infrastructure assets," Garg said.In December 2015, the government had set up the NIIF, an investment vehicle for funding commercially viable greenfield, brownfield and stalled projects.