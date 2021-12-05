‘Night vaccination’ drive arranged in Maoist den for those who miss out in day

So far, 12,764 people have been vaccinated across 12 talukas in 124 remote villages under the night vaccine drive, according to teh report. (Representative image)

A special "night vaccination" drive was organised on 4 December for the residents of Masandi village -- a known Maoist den -- to inoculate those who could not get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day.

In the drive, held under various micro-planning measures undertaken by district collector Sanjay Meena and zilla parishad (ZP) CEO Kumar Ashirwad, 67 people from Masandi village were inoculated by the team of health and revenue officials, reported The Times of India.

According to a survey, held across 100 villages in the district, there were 23 reasons for people not taking the jabs, said Ashirwad. "One of the reasons was the ongoing harvest season and the forest produce collection, which would keep villagers away from their houses during morning hours," he was quoted as saying.

"The daytime engagements of the tribals forced the teams to kick-start the drive, even if it meant stepping into the Maoist stronghold, after sunset in places without motorable roads,” he added.

He further said that the drive revolved around the visions of "door-to-door" and "ease of vaccine".

The drive is undertaken just in far-flung places and not in the towns of Wads or Armori, as per the report. So far, 12,764 people have been vaccinated across 12 talukas in 124 remote villages under the night vaccine drive, it said.

India has administered over 127.61 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, over 1.04 crore jabs were administered in the last 24 hours, it showed.