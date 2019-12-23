Night temperatures dip in parts of Rajasthan, Churu coldest at 3.5 deg C

The night temperatures are expected to further dip in the state in the next 24 hours.
Night temperatures dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Churu was the coldest place recording a minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius on December 23.
Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jaisalmer recorded minimum temperatures of 4.9, 6, 7 and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively, while the maximum temperatures in Dabok, Ajmer and Jodhpur were 9.8, 10.1 and 10.3 degrees respectively, according to the Met department here.The night temperatures are expected to further dip in the state in the next 24 hours.
