Night temperatures dip in parts of Rajasthan, Churu coldest at 3.5 deg C

Night temperatures dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Churu was the coldest place recording a minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius on December 23.

Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jaisalmer recorded minimum temperatures of 4.9, 6, 7 and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively, while the maximum temperatures in Dabok, Ajmer and Jodhpur were 9.8, 10.1 and 10.3 degrees respectively, according to the Met department here.