App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Night curfew not applicable to vehicles on highways: MHA tells states

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued guidelines prohibiting the movement of people between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities.

PTI

Movement of people will remain prohibited across the country from 9 pm to 5 am during the ongoing 'Unlock 1', but there are no restrictions on plying of buses with passengers and goods trucks on highways, the Centre said on Friday.

In a communication to all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that the purpose of restricting the movement of individuals during the night was primarily intended at preventing congregation of people and ensuring social distancing, but not hampering supply chains and logistics.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued guidelines prohibiting the movement of people between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities, he said.

Close

The MHA has noticed that some states and union territories (UTs) are restricting the movement of people and vehicles on highways between 9 pm and 5 am, which is hindering their smooth passage, Bhalla said.

related news

"I would like to clarify that the purpose of restricting the movement of individuals, except for essential activities, between 9 pm and 5 am, is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing," he said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"The restriction does not apply to instances of loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and national highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights," Bhalla said.

The Union home secretary said, accordingly, states and UTs are advised not to prevent such movement. Necessary instructions to this effect should be issued to district and local authorities, he said.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. It was further extended till May 31.

The lockdown is now restricted only to containment zones across the country and will continue till June 30. A large number of social, economic, religious and sports activities are currently allowed to function, under what the MHA has termed as 'Unlock 1'.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #Ajay Bhalla #coronavirus #India #MHA #Ministry of Home Affairs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.