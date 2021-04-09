Night curfew in Bengaluru and 6 other Karnataka cities; check details

Karnataka on April 8 added 6,570 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 36 fatalities, taking the caseload to 10,40,130 and toll to 12,767. (Representational image)

The Karnataka government on April 8 imposed a "night corona curfew" in Bengaluru and six other cities from April 10 to 20 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said.

The curfew has been imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. Commercial establishments will remain closed during the period and only essential services will be allowed, Yediyurappa said.

The announcement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers to focus on micro-containment zones and reiterated his call to test, track, treat while pushing for COVID-appropriate behaviour to break the chain of infections.

Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said essential services would be allowed during the curfew period and urged people not to be complacent. "People should not give room for such an action (lockdown) and should wear masks, maintain social distancing, and not gather at a place," he said.

He warned of extending restrictions to the entire state if the spread wasn't checked. "Without imposing night corona curfew in the state, we have selected some district centres...we want to see how effective it will be, if things don't come under control, we may have to extend it to the entire state," he said.

The new guidelines limit gatherings at marriages, functions and public events. A Rs 250 fine will be imposed for not wearing a mask.

The state will also conduct a special vaccination drive from April 11, the birthday of social activist Jyotiba Phule, to April 14, which is the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar, in line with Modi's call for states to observe a "vaccine festival" to inoculate maximum beneficiaries without wasting the shorts.

On April 8, Karnataka reported 6,570 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the caseload to 10,40,130. As many as 36 deaths were reported during the period, taking the to 12,767.

This is the third consecutive day that the southern state has reported over 6,000 fresh cases.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,422 cases. Amid the surge in the capital city, the state government has decided to increase testing to 1 lakh tests a day and conduct a door-to-door survey to identify positive cases.

"Instructions have been given to conduct one lakh tests per day in Bengaluru and to identify at least 20 primary and secondary contacts for each case," Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said on April 8.