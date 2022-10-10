Night checks to be intensified in Goa to curb drunk driving

Representative image.

Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho on Monday said he will direct officials of the state transport department to conduct checks outside bars and pubs in the state and wait at crucial spots at night to curb incidents of drunk driving.

Speaking at the 11th State Road Safety Week 2022 programme here, the transport minister said the issue of road safety has to be taken more seriously by the authorities.

Godinho said problem such as pothole-ridden roads must to be solved by the public works department, for which he will work with his counterpart. Some officers from the other departments take the issue of road safety lightly. They don't even attend meetings. It is high time that officers take these things seriously, Godinho said.

The minister further said he will ask officials from the transport department to conduct checks outside bars and pubs, besides keeping vigil at crucial spots at night to prevent incidents of drunk driving. The state government was working on introducing a multi-modal transport facility in the state, which will be available on an app, he said.

All taxi operators have been asked to shift to the Goa Miles app, which has been working well and hence there is no requirement for other cab aggregators at this point, the official said.