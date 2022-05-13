Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chief, Vivek Kumar Dewangen to be CMD of REC Ltd

Senior IAS officer Nidhi Chibber has been appointed as the chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday. Chibber, a 1994 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries.

She has been appointed as chairperson, CBSE, in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the government of India, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Vivek Kumar Dewangen, a 1993 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre, has been named Chairman & Managing Director, REC Ltd., Ministry of Power.

He is currently an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power. S Gopalakrishnan, Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Rakesh Sarwal, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog will be Managing Director, National Waqf Development Corporation Ltd., Ministry of Minority Affairs, the order said. Aditi Das Rout, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development has been promoted as Additional Secretary in the same ministry.

Shyam Bhagat Negi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal will be Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. Manisha Sinha, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has been appointed as Additional Secretary, in the same department and Kumar Anugreh Prasad Sinha will be Additional Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Sinha, a 1992 batch IAS officer, is currently working in his cadre state Punjab. Amar Nath, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare has been named as Additional Secretary and Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation while Alok Shekhar, who is presently working in his cadre state Punjab, will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Rakesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and Surendra Singh, Joint Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the same department.

Pravir Pandey, a 1992 batch officer of Indian Audit and Accounts Service, has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Vandana Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has been named as Additional Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ajay Tewari, currently Joint Secretary in Ministry of Labour & Employment will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power.

Alka Nangia Arora, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has been named as Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor, Department of Agricultural Research and Education by temporarily downgrading the post of Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the department, the order said.