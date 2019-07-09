App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIA seizes arms, components used for making IEDs, rockets from Bengaluru

NIA said in a statement the hand grenades seized in Bengaluru were fabricated for use in terrorist activities in the state.

Representative Image
Representative Image

The National Investigation Agency has seized five fabricated hand grenades, one timer device, three electric circuits, suspected explosive substance, components used for making IEDs and rockets and several incriminating material from Bengaluru, it said on July 9.

The seizure was made from Soladevanahalli area in north Bengaluru based on leads provided by Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist Habibur Rehman, arrested for his involvement in a 2014 blast in Burdwan in West Bengal. The blast case had unearthed a larger conspiracy to carry out several attacks in India and Bangladesh.



On June 25, Rehman was arrested in Bengaluru was sent to police custody by an NIA court. He was charge-sheeted as absconder in Burdwan blast case being probed by the agency.

"While evading arrest as absconder, he was a part of a JMB module which intended to wage war against the democratic set up of the State by conspiring to commit terrorist acts," the agency said.

He and other JMB members raised funds through dacoities in Bengaluru city in 2018, it said.

Following the seizure of hand grenades and other material, a fresh case has been registered at Soladevanahalli police station against Rehman and other JMB cadres.

Two persons were killed in a bomb explosion in a rented house in Burdwan on October 2, 2014. Later, it came to light that those present in the house, suspected to be JMB members, were preparing bombs, ammunition/arms, and organising terrorist training camps for a larger conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in India and Bangladesh.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 05:29 pm

