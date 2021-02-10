MARKET NEWS

NIA rejects report of 'planted evidence' against Bhima Koregaon activist

The investigators arrested Wilson in June 2018, after documents which were retrieved from his laptop reportedly showed links with a banned Maoist militant group.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 11:27 PM IST
Activist Rona Wilson (Image: YouTube/ Dalit Camera)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has rejected the findings of a report, published on February 10, which claimed that Bhima Koregaon activist Rona Wilson was framed using "planted evidence".

The Washington Post report, based on a study conducted by a top US-based forensic lab, said the evidence based on which Wilson was arrested was planted on his laptop using the NetWire malware.

NIA spokesperson Jaya Roy, when reached out for comment by The Print, dismissed the report's finding and called it "distortion of facts".

The investigators had arrested Wilson in June 2018, after documents which were retrieved from his laptop reportedly showed links with a banned Maoist militant group.

The several letters which the probing officials reportedly retrieved from Wilson's laptop also included a "plot to carry out a Rajiv Gandhi-style attack" - which was being decoded as an alleged plan to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Arsenal Consulting, which examined the electronic copy of Wilson's laptop, the malware had entered into his machine in 2016.

Notably, Arsenal has not identified the perpetrator of the cyberattack on Wilson’s laptop yet.

Arsenal claimed that “this is one of the most serious cases involving evidence tampering” they have ever seen. Their report said the cyber attacker compromised the contents of the laptop over almost two years.

It started back in June 2016, when Wilson received a couple of emails from a person who appeared to be a fellow activist acquainted with him. The other activist had reportedly urged him to click on a link to download a statement from a civil liberties group. However, upon being clicked, the link deployed NetWire, which gave the hacker access to Wilson’s device.

The hacker used the malware to create a hidden folder where the 10 incriminating letters were deposited. The letters, as per Arsenal, were drafted using an advanced version of Microsoft Word that did not even exist on Wilson’s laptop.

The digital forensics firm also found "zero evidence" of the documents or the hidden folder ever being opened by Wilson.

Sudeep Pasbola, one of the lawyers representing Wilson, said the Arsenal report has dismissed the credibility of the evidence submitted against the accused by the NIA. The lawyers have added the forensic lab's report to their filings before a Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of the case.
TAGS: #Bhima Koregaon #malware #Netwire #NIA #Rona Wilson
first published: Feb 10, 2021 10:56 pm

