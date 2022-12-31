 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NIA registers 'all-time high' 73 terror cases in 2022: Official data

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST

Gangster Goldy Brar (L), the prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (R) (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered an "all-time high" of 73 cases in 2022 even as it is working to undertake a "whole of ecosystem" approach to dismantle the terrorist networks that aim to harm India, officials said Saturday.

They also said that the agency was "pressing on the pedal" to get extradited gangster Goldy Brar, the prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

There were reports of his detention in the US recently but agency sources said those were "unconfirmed" reports.

An Interpol arrest warrant is alive against him, and his visa in Canada has expired.

Efforts are on to get him back to India to face the law, they said.

The federal anti-terrorist investigation agency has released the year-end figures of its action saying the cases filed by it under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and some other IPC sections covered a spectrum of crimes, including 'Jihadi terror', gangster-terror-drug smugglers nexus, terrorist funding, and FIRs against the now banned Islamic organisation PFI or the Popular Front of India.