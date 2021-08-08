NIA raids multiple locations in J&K linked to Jamaat-E-Islami over terror-funding charges

Representative Image. [Source: NIA]

In the biggest crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations over the resurgence of activities by banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, CNN-NEWS18 reported.

The raid has been conducted at over 40 locations with the help of CRPF, J&K Police and other central security agencies in Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Rajouri, Budgam, Ramban, Shopian and Ganderbal.

The residences of several senior members of the banned organisation are also being raided. Several documents and digital devices have been seized on charges of terror-funding.

A fresh case was filed against the banned organisation for planning "anti-India activities" with the aim of "succession of Jammu and Kashmir from India," the report added.

The Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

There have been allegations in the past that the group was a political outfit of banned terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen but the group has denied.

While banning it under the anti-terror law, the Centre reasoned that the group was intending to escalate its subversive activities, including attempt to carve out Islamic state out of the Union of India by destabilising the government established law.

The outfit, which was formed in 1945 as a chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and separated in 1953 due to differences over political ideology with the parent body, was banned in 1990.

The previous ban lapsed in 1995 and since then it was never invoked again until 2019.

The party, with pro-Pakistan leaning during the Plebiscite Front days and also during the eruption of militancy, pitches itself as socio-religious organisation working mainly in the field of education and awareness about Islam.

[Inputs from PTI]