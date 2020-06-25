App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIA finds terror link between suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh and Pak High Commission: Report

The charge sheet, which is to be filed in the first week of July, is expected to bring more clarity on these details

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File photo of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two terrorists, whom he was allegedly ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley. (Image: PTI)
File photo of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two terrorists, whom he was allegedly ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley. (Image: PTI)

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has found alleged terror links between suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh and officials of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, The Times of India has reported.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was arrested on January 10 for allegedly ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. The case was initially lodged by the J&K police, and later taken over by the NIA, while Singh was suspended.

During its investigation into the terror case, the central agency found that Singh was in touch with Pakistan High Commission officials with regards to his activities in aiding terrorists and furthering terror activities in the Valley, sources told the newspaper.

Close

The sources also said NIA has identified the middle man or the “go-between” through whom Singh would communicate with the junior staff at the Pakistan High Commission. He is likely to be booked soon.

related news

Read Also: Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case

The charge sheet, which is to be filed in the first week of July, is expected to bring more clarity on these details.

The source said Singh used to act as a conduit for terror funds, arranging a safe passage for monetary transactions, as well as sourcing and transporting weapons.

Another source told the publication that the emerged terror link was one of the factors that led to India reducing the strength of Pakistan High Commission officials in Delhi.

This is not the first time that NIA has traced back terror links to the Pakistan High Commission. In 2017, during the investigation of a terror funding case against leaders of the Hurriyat Conference, the role of Pakistan High Commission officials as providing funds and directions to foment tensions in the Valley had emerged.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 05:53 pm

tags #Davinder Singh #India #Jammu and Kashmir #National Investigation Agency

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.