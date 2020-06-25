NIA finds terror link between suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh and Pak High Commission: Report

File photo of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two terrorists, whom he was allegedly ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley. (Image: PTI)

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has found alleged terror links between suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh and officials of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, The Times of India has reported.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was arrested on January 10 for allegedly ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. The case was initially lodged by the J&K police, and later taken over by the NIA, while Singh was suspended.

During its investigation into the terror case, the central agency found that Singh was in touch with Pakistan High Commission officials with regards to his activities in aiding terrorists and furthering terror activities in the Valley, sources told the newspaper.

The sources also said NIA has identified the middle man or the “go-between” through whom Singh would communicate with the junior staff at the Pakistan High Commission. He is likely to be booked soon.

The charge sheet, which is to be filed in the first week of July, is expected to bring more clarity on these details.

The source said Singh used to act as a conduit for terror funds, arranging a safe passage for monetary transactions, as well as sourcing and transporting weapons.

Another source told the publication that the emerged terror link was one of the factors that led to India reducing the strength of Pakistan High Commission officials in Delhi.

This is not the first time that NIA has traced back terror links to the Pakistan High Commission. In 2017, during the investigation of a terror funding case against leaders of the Hurriyat Conference, the role of Pakistan High Commission officials as providing funds and directions to foment tensions in the Valley had emerged.