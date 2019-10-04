App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against JKLF chief Yasin Malik, others in terror funding case

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal put up the matter for taking cognisance on October 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NIA on October 4 filed supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against JKLF chief Yasin Malik and others in 2017 terror funding case.

Separatists Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat have also been named as accused in the charge sheet.

Former J&K MLA Rashid Engineer has also been named in the charge sheet, special public prosecutor Sidharth Luthra told PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal put up the matter for taking cognisance on October 23.

The proceedings took place in camera.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #India #NIA

