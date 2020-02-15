NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 7 in arms case of banned Naxal group PLFI

The NIA has filed the first supplementary charge-sheet against seven persons in a case relating to the recovery of foreign-made arms and ammunitions from PLFI, an outlawed Naxal organisation in Jharkhand. Gulab Kumar Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Rakesh Kumar Paswan, Pawan Kumar Yadav, Santosh Yadav, Suresh Yadav and Pramjeet Mochi -- all residents of Jharkhand -- have been charged under the provisions of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act, according to an NIA spokesperson.

Six of them are currently in judicial custody while Pramjeet is absconding, the official said.

According to the NIA, the members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) -- an organisation proscribed by the Jharkhand government -- had gathered in Titir Mahua forest area of Balubhang in Latehar and were conspiring to conduct an unlawful act.

On the basis of credible information, a raid was conducted and four accused were arrested along with foreign made arms and ammunition.

The chargesheeted accused used to extort money from the contractors of governmental development projects and transporters, the NIA said.

They illegally acquired foreign-made arms and ammunitions which were used to intimidate the contractors and businessmen for committing extortion, it said.

"Levies collected from them were not only used for terror activities of the PLFI but also for acquiring immovable properties by their members," the agency said.

The first supplementary charge-sheet was filed by the premier investigation agency before the NIA special court in Ranchi on Friday.

The case was originally registered at Balumath police station in Jharkhand which was later re-registered by the NIA.

Further investigation was underway.