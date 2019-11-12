NIA files charge sheet against 8 ULFA (I) members in Guwahati grenade attack case

The NIA investigated the case for five months and concluded that the main accused, Pappu Koch Bokoliyal, is an ULFA (I) terrorist and he lobbed the grenade.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 11 filed a charge sheet against eight members of the proscribed ULFA (Independent) in connection a grenade attack outside a shopping mall in Guwahati in May this year in which 12 people were injured, officials said.
They said the accused had allegedly targeted security personnel on duty at the RG Baruah Road near Central Mall at Guwahati. Twelve people were injured in the attack.
The NIA investigated the case for five months and concluded that the main accused, Pappu Koch Bokoliyal, is an ULFA (I) terrorist and he lobbed the grenade.
The investigation revealed that the accused were also involved in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts.
The NIA has charge sheeted them for criminal conspiracy and indulging in terrorist acts and unlawful activities, waging war against India, illegal possession of arms and ammunition, explosive substances, harbouring of ULFA (I) terrorist, providing support to ULFA (I) terrorists and associating with ULFA (I) terrorists.They have also been booked under relevant sections of UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.