    NIA conducts searches in Mizoram in connection with seizure of explosives

    The searches were conducted at five locations in Aizawl, Champai and Kolasib districts on Friday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

    PTI
    June 25, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
    Image Credits: ANI


    The NIA has conducted searches in Aizawl, Champai and Kolasib districts of Mizoram in connection with the seizure of a huge quantity of explosives, along with Indian and Myanmarese currency, meant for a Myanmar-based outfit.


    The searches were conducted at five locations in Aizawl, Champai and Kolasib districts on Friday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.


    The case relates to the recovery of 2,421.12 kg explosives, including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, and Indian and Myanmarese currency from a vehicle in Zawnling area under the Tipa police station, the NIA said.


    This consignment was meant for Myanmar-based outfit Chin National Front (CNF), who are in the process of accumulating arms and ammunition to resist the government of Myanmar, the spokesperson said.

    The case was initially registered on January 21 at the Tipa police station in Saiha district and was re-registered by the NIA on March 21. During the searches, digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized, the agency said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

