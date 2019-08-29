App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIA conducts searches in Coimbatore over terror alert

According to police, the NIA searches were conducted at the residences of five people in the city to ascertain if they had any links with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who had earlier infiltrated into the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 29 conducted searches across multiple locations in connection with a recent terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the NIA searches were conducted at the residences of five people in the city to ascertain if they had any links with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who had earlier infiltrated into the state.

Some of the people, at whose houses the NIA conducted searches on August 29, had earlier been raided by the agency as part of its probe into the Tamil Nadu ISIS module, police added.

Close

Earlier, the state went on a high alert on August 23 following intelligence inputs that members of the LeT had infiltrated into the state.

related news

The reports had then suggested six members of the terror outfit had infiltrated by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities, including Coimbatore.

Security was subsequently heightened across the state, but the vigil has been eased gradually since August 26.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #India #NIA

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.