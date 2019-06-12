App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIA conducts raids in Tamil Nadu over suspected links with Easter Sunday bombings

The IS had claimed responsibility for the serial bombings in Sri Lanka and around nine suicide bombers were involved in the attack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on June 12 carried out searches at various places here following reports that some people are in touch with those involved in the Easter day church blasts in Sri Lanka.

Raids were conducted by a team of NIA sleuths at seven places in the city on the basis of inputs that certain people are reportedly in touch with those behind the Easter day attacks on social media, police sources said.

The searches were a continuation of those conducted here and in Kerala in connection with an ISIS terror module, they said.

Close

However, details about seizure of documents or devices were not available immediately, they added.

The IS had claimed responsibility for the serial bombings in Sri Lanka and around nine suicide bombers were involved in the attack.

The Sri Lankan government has said that local terror group National Towheeth Jamaat (NTJ) carried out the attacks with support from the IS.

Soon after the April 21 attack in Sri Lanka that left nearly 250 dead, India stepped up security in the southern states.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #India #IS #NIA #Sri Lanka #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.