NIA carries out raids in J&K over cross-border terror funding case

The central government received information regarding a large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India through the import of California Almonds through TFCs in at Salamabad, Uri and Chakkan-Da-Bagh.

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
Representative Image. [Source: NIA]

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on October 3, conducted searches at nine places in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the ongoing investigation in large scale transfer of funds from through the import of California Almonds (badam giri) through LoC trade routes, ANI reported.

Citing the agency, the report said that it had seized various documents, digital devices and other incriminating materials during the searches. The raids were conducted with assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Cross-LoC Trade Facilitation Centers (TFCs) Salamabad and Uri in Baramulla district and Chakkan-Da-Bagh in Poonch district facilitated the import of California Almonds.

NIA had filed the First Information Report (FIR) on December 16, 2016 and began the investigation after Union Home Ministry's December 9, 2016 order based on intelligence on terror funding through cross-LOC trade routes.

Violation of the policy of the prohibition of trade in 'third-party foreign goods' through this mechanism and usage of funds were being made for fueling terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA registered the case under Section 17 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, ANI report added.

Close

Cross-border trade, based on barter system, between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) began in 2008 as part of confidence building.

In 2017, NIA questioned the employees at TFC in the Uri area but did not reveal if they had found anything incriminating.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Jammu and Kashmir #terror-funding
first published: Oct 3, 2021 02:42 pm

