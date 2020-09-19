NIA busts Al-Qaeda module, arrests 9 alleged terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted Al-Qaeda modules in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala and arrested nine alleged terrorists on September 19, news reports suggest.

The agency conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations early in the day. Of the nine, six were arrested in West Bengal and the other three in Kerala.

Large quantities of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, a locally fabricated body armour, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized by the NIA.

Reports suggest the NIA had received inputs about operatives of Al-Qaeda’s inter-state module at various locations in the country. The module was planning to carry out terror attacks at critical locations, reports add.

The NIA had registered a case on September 11 and initiated investigations into the matter based on these inputs.

News reports cite the agency as saying that preliminary investigations revealed that the individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were being motivated to carry out attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region (NCR).

The module was said to be actively fundraising. Few members of the gang were allegedly planning to travel to New Delhi to procure ammunition.

The individuals will be produced before the concerned courts in the two states for police custody.