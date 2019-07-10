App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

NIA attaches residential property of separatist Asiya Andrabi under anti-terror law

The residential property of Andrabi, who is under judicial custody in Tihar Jail, is alleged to have been acquired from proceeds of terror funds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The NIA has attached a house of separatist Asiya Andrabi under the stringent anti-terror law, officials said on July 10.

The residential property of Andrabi, who is under judicial custody in Tihar Jail, is alleged to have been acquired from proceeds of terror funds.

The house has been attached under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:38 am

tags #India #NIA

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.