App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIA arrests JeM operative for 2017 terror attack on CRPF camp

The UN-proscribed JeM had sent two suicide attackers to the camp, including the 16-year-old son of a policeman who had joined the outfit a few months before the attack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The NIA on April 6 arrested an operative of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in connection with the 2017 terror attack on a CRPF camp in South Kashmir, officials here said.

Syed Hilal Andrabi, 35, of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was produced before a court which sent him to five days' police custody, they said.

He was arrested from Jammu by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the attack on the CRPF camp at Lethpora in South Kashmir on December 30 night in 2017, in which five personnel were killed. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed during the 36-hour-long gunfight.

The UN-proscribed JeM had sent two suicide attackers to the camp, including the 16-year-old son of a policeman who had joined the outfit a few months before the attack.

related news

An active over ground worker of the JeM, Andrabi is a key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF group centre before the attack, the NIA said.

With his arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to four, it said.

Andrabi's arrest came days after Nisar Ahmed Tantray, whose brother Noor Trali is believed to have helped revive the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by the NIA after being deported from the UAE in the same case.

Earlier last month, the NIA arrested Fayaz Ahmed Magray from Pulwama for allegedly being the "key conspirator" of the 2017 attack and accused him of providing logistical support such as shelter to the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora before the attack.

The JeM has claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, in which 40 personnel were killed.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #India #NIA #Pakistan #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Naidu’s Poll Manifesto Promises Crop Insurance, MSP Stabilisation Fu ...

Former Army Chief Dalbir Singh Suhag Likely to Join BJP

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Out at bsebinteredu.in; Find Your Score H ...

2 Militants Killed in J&K's Shopian Gunfight

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Announced at bsebinteredu.in; Pass Percen ...

Congress Hits Back at Arun Jaitley Over Bogus Allegations on VVIP Chop ...

Won't Break Promise To Meet I-League Clubs: Newly-Elected FIFA Council ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Upset with Matric Scores? BSEB to Open S ...

'Maintain Decorum, LK Advani Our Father Figure': Sushma Swaraj Rebukes ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Look to Saharanpur, UP's likely bellwether, t ...

Samjhauta blast: From missing CCTV footage, call records to lack of wi ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Premier League: Liverpool leave it late against Southampton to move tw ...

Donald Trump’s immigration policies have caused chaos, may be encour ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

Maharshi teaser: Packed with everything that we love about Mahesh Babu

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are the J sisters be ...

Donald Trump receives flak for calling asylum seeking people 'animals'

Cristiano Ronaldo turns into a football coach for his little tot!

Game of Thrones author not bound by TV ending, the book could be diffe ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.