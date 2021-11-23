MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

NIA arrests J-K activist Khurram Parvez under UAPA in terror funding case

Khurram Parvez, the coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society was detained during a raid at his Sonawar residence on November 22 and placed under arrest around 11.30 pm, they said.

PTI
November 23, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
Khurram Parvez (Image: Twitter)

Khurram Parvez (Image: Twitter)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested human rights activist Khurram Parvez under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a terror funding case, officials said on November 23, adding that he is likely to be taken to Delhi.

The coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society was detained during a raid at his Sonawar residence on November 22 and placed under arrest around 11.30 pm, they said.

He is being questioned. Besides Sonawar, raids were carried out at the Society’s main office at Amirakadal Bund in the heart of the city. Officials said several incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized during the raids.

On October 28 last year, the NIA searched 10 locations, including that of Parvez, in Kashmir Valley and one in Bangalore in a case related to some so-called NGOs and trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and using them for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

A case was registered under sections of the IPC and the UAPA following “credible information that certain NGOs and trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions" and then using them to fund terror activities in the union territory, the agency had said.
PTI
Tags: #National Investigation Agency (NIA #Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act
first published: Nov 23, 2021 07:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.