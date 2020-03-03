App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men: Officials

The duo, identified as Peer Tariq and his daughter Insha, were flown to Jammu to seek their custody, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a man and his daughter in connection with last year's barbaric terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a paramilitary bus in Pulwama, officials said.

The duo, identified as Peer Tariq and his daughter Insha, were flown to Jammu to seek their custody, officials said here.

The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the February 14, 2019 incident, in which Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar rammed his car into a CRPF convoy, killing 40 personnel.

The last video of Adil, which was released by the Jaish-e-Mohammed from Pakistan after the terror attack, was filmed at their residence at Hadkipora in Pulwama of south Kashmir.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

