NHSRCL Recruitment 2020: 26 government jobs notified, check here for more details

The National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which operates the local metro systems through the country, has put out applications for recruitment for 26 posts including assistant manager, manager, designer, advisor and others.

Interested candidates can apply on the NHSRCL official website, nhsrcl.in, and the last date of application is November 15 at 6 pm. Candidates who have qualified in the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) -- Level – 5 or Level-4 or Level-3 -- are at an added advantage.

Here's how to apply:

When applying for the posts, candidates must submit their application to the general manager of Human Resources (HR) indicating all relevant information fulfilling the advertised criteria.

The envelope containing the application should be superscripted, "application for the post of Advisor/Deputy Advisor (Contract Management)".

The application should be addressed to General Manager (HR), National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, Asia Bhawan, Road-205, Sector-9 Dwarka, New Delhi-110077.

Last date of application reaching the addressee, either by post or by hand, is November 15, 2020.



Assistant Manager (Urban Planning) - 1 Post - New Delhi



Assistant Manager (Public Relations and Corporate Communications) - 4 posts - New Delhi



Manager (Design) - 2 posts - New Delhi



Manager (Structures & Fabrication) - 1 Post - Vadodara



CAD Designer - 1 Post - New Delhi



Senior Manager (Contracts - Systems / Rolling Stock) - 4 posts - New Delhi



AGM or JGM or DGM (Design) - 2 posts - New Delhi



Deputy CPM (Civil / Bridge / Building / Work / Contracts) - 10 posts - Any Location/Office of NHSRCL/MAHSR Project



Assistant Manager (Finance) - 2 posts - New Delhi



Advisor / Deputy Advisor (Contract Management) - 2 posts - Surat, Vadodara





Assistant Manager (Urban Planning): Master’s Degree in Urban & Regional Planning/Urban & Town Planning/Architecture or equivalent from recognized university.



Assistant Manager (Public Relations and Corporate Communications): Degree/Diploma from a recognized university, PG Diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication or Creative Writing.



Manager (Design): Diploma or B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from any recognized university.



Manager (Structures & Fabrication): Diploma or B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering from recognized institute/university. Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) Course, ASNT level 2 in NDT or equivalent i.e. UT and MPI minimum.



CAD Designer: Diploma/Graduate from a recognized university with a certificate course or degree in Auto CAD.



Senior Manager (Contracts - Systems / Rolling Stock): B. Tech / B.E (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics & Communication /Mechanical Engineering) or equivalent from any recognized institute/university.



AGM or JGM or DGM (Design): B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from recognized university. Desirable : M.E/M.Tech in Structural/Geotechnical Engineering from any recognized university. Qualified in Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) Level – 5 or Level-4 or Level-3.

: M.E/M.Tech in Structural/Geotechnical Engineering from any recognized university. Qualified in Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) Level – 5 or Level-4 or Level-3.

Deputy CPM (Civil / Bridge / Building / Work / Contracts): B.E/B. Tech. in Civil from a recognised university/institute



Assistant Manager (Finance): CA/CMA



Advisor / Deputy Advisor (Contract Management): B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from recognized institute / university.



Important notice for candidates:

The NHSRCL has said it will not take responsibility for any postal delay/ wrong delivery/ non-delivery of communication by the candidate at any stage of the recruitment process.

Incomplete application or application without supporting documents will be rejected and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained. Candidates are advised to check their email (including spam folder) and official website of NHSRCL from time to time for any information/updates on the recruitment process.

Eligible candidates shortlisted based on the initial scrutiny will be called for an interview, the guidelines said.

The appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their medical fitness for such appointment based on a medical examination, if required by the company. Outstation candidates called for interview will be paid a transportation allowance.