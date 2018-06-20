App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

NHRC notice to Centre, Haryana, Rajasthan over 'massive deforestation' in Aravallis

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement said, "Reportedly, the open forest cover in the Aravalli hills has decreased in the last three decades while the scrub has increased by 5.7 percent, making it almost barren without any moisture in the air."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The NHRC has issued notices to the Centre and the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana over reported "massive deforestation" in the Aravalli hills "causing dust storms" in the national capital region.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement said, "Reportedly, the open forest cover in the Aravalli hills has decreased in the last three decades while the scrub has increased by 5.7 percent, making it almost barren without any moisture in the air."

The NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretaries of the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana as well as the secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and sought their response in six weeks.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that massive deforestation in Aravalli hills for business interests in Rajasthan and Haryana is the root cause behind the increasing dust storms and air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during the past several days creating health concerns," the statement said.

related news

The Commission has observed that the gravity of the issue demands "proactive and effective measures" by the authorities concerned to stop deforestation and degradation of the famed hill range.

Heavy vegetation can prevent the situation from further deterioration and create a green barrier against the sand storm, it said.

Accordingly, the notices have been issued in order to know the steps being taken or proposed to be taken by them on the matter.

The media reports have quoted the findings of studies conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India and the Amity School of Earth and Environmental Sciences as well as several other experts in this regard, the rights panel said.

According to them, the Aravalli range, extending over 690 km from Palampur in Gujarat to Delhi through Rajasthan and Haryana, has stood strong against the advancement of the Thar desert for more than three billion years, it said.

"If its degradation is not checked, the day is not far when its desertification will badly affect a host of ecosystem, including rain, ground water level, control of temperature, trapping of dust and pollutants, and habitat for hundreds of flora and fauna," the NHRC statement said.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 10:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #nhrc #Real Estate

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.