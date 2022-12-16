 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHRC notice to Bihar govt, state police chief over Saran hooch tragedy

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

The sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar in April 2016, though its "implementation has been patchy," the NHRC observed in a statement.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) | (File image: PTI)

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Bihar government and the state's police chief over the Saran hooch tragedy in which at least 30 people have died, officials said on Friday.

The Saran hooch tragedy toll rose to 30 on Friday, the biggest since Bihar went dry more than six years ago, and it continued to cast a shadow on the state legislature where BJP members disrupted proceedings in both Houses before staging a Raj Bhavan march.

However, unconfirmed reports claimed up to 50 people died by drinking illicitly brewed country liquor.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has "taken suo motu cognisance of the media reports that several people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of Bihar," it said.

The commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, raise concern for human rights.