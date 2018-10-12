App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHRC important to achieve sustainable development goals: Narendra Modi

He cited various steps taken by government in this regard and said the triple talaq legislation is a part of the effort to provide justice to the oppressed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Human Rights Commission has an important role to play in government's efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing an event in New Delhi to mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of the NHRC, Modi said the government is committed to improve the lives of people by ensuring their rights.

He cited various steps taken by government in this regard and said the triple talaq legislation is a part of the effort to provide justice to the oppressed.

"I am confident that this key legislation will be accorded approval by Parliament soon," he said.

The bill is pending before Rajya Sabha with Lok Sabha having already passed it.

He also hailed the Ayushmaan Bharat health insurance scheme, saying 50,000 people have benefited from it within two and a half weeks of its launch.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 06:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

