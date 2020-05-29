App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC to suffer power generation loss of Rs 119.43 crore due to lockdown

"The restoration schedule of three power stations i.e. Chamera-II Power Station, Kishanganga Power Station, Loktak Power Station has been affected due to movement restrictions imposed in wake of CoVID-19 pandemic. An estimated loss of Rs 119.43 crore is expected due to anticipated generation loss," NHPC said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
State-run hydro-power giant NHPC on Friday said it would suffer electricity generation loss of Rs 119.43 crore due to delay in restoration work at its three plants during the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

"The restoration schedule of three power stations i.e. Chamera-II Power Station, Kishanganga Power Station, Loktak Power Station has been affected due to movement restrictions imposed in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated loss of Rs 119.43 crore is expected due to anticipated generation loss," NHPC said in a statement.

The construction at its two hydro-electric projects, Parbati-II and Subansiri Lower, also affected due to the lockdown.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

At Parbati-II, the construction activities were completely halted from March 23 to April 22 due to the lockdown announced to contain COVID-19.

The shortage of labour may affect the construction schedule and enhance the completion cost of the project, it added.

At Subansiri Lower, it said all construction work was suspended from March 24 because of lockdown.

The completion time of the project has been affected. The lockdown would also have an impact on the cost of the project, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:22 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Market news #NHPC

