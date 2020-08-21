172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|nhm-fraud-this-65-year-old-bihar-woman-gave-birth-to-8-kids-in-18-months-as-per-govt-records-5739871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMBS fraud: 65-year-old Bihar woman gave birth to 8 kids in 18 months, as per govt records

The 65-year-old woman, who is a beneficiary of NHM’s National Maternity Benefit Scheme, had, however, last given birth to a boy 21 years ago.

Moneycontrol News
Representational image (Flickr)

As per National Health Mission (NHM) records, a 65-year-old woman from Chhoti Kothia village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district has given birth to eight children in a span of one and a half years. However, she had last given birth 21 years ago.

The woman, who has been identified as Leela Devi, is a beneficiary of NHM’s National Maternity Benefit Scheme (NMBS), which encourages institutional childbirth. Financial assistance of Rs 1,400 is provided to mothers in return. Turns out, her account was fraudulently used to make financial gains.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Leela Devi is not the only elderly woman whose NMBS scheme was misused for financial benefits. The accounts of 50 other elderly women from the district were reportedly embezzled in a similar fashion.

After the scam was uncovered, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh ordered an investigation.

Leela Devi has informed that she had approached CSP operator Sushil Kumar, but he had tried to hush her up with promises of returning the money withdrawn in her name.

Meanwhile, Charanjit Kumar, the manager of Musahari State Bank of India branch, has claimed he was not aware of the misdoings and the operator of the customer service point centre has gone into hiding.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Bihar #maternity benefit #National Health Mission #scam

