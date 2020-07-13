App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NHAI to rate roads from October, make ratings publicly available

This includes all 570 stretches of national highways given a rating on a scale of 0 to 100

Representative Image
Representative Image

Starting from October, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to rate roads. This will include nearly 25,000 km of completed stretches of road. The rating will be given on a scale of 0 to 100, The Times of India reported.

It will include all 570 stretches of national highways. The NHAI has drawn 47 parameters on which the roads will be judged, including a maximum score of 17 to assess the operating speed and riding quality of such roads.

There have been 20 marks in the parameters assigned to amenities along the way,

Close

“Each section between two toll plazas will be taken as one stretch, the focus is to ensure that people who are paying toll get the promised riding and other facilities," an official said, according to the report. Adding that they have also included a provision for users' feedback. This exercise does not include roads under construction and non-tolled national highways.

The auditing is aimed at making sure that corrective measures are put in place whenever needed to improve quality and provide a higher level of service to the commuters, according to the report.

“The ranking of the corridors will be dynamic and the concessionaire, contractor or operator, will get the opportunity to improve upon their ranking by improving services on that corridor," NHAI said in a statement.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 10:04 am

