NHAI shelves toll hike on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in poll-bound Karnataka

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

The NHAI’s decision to revise the fare by 22 percent again from April 1 put the BJP in a tight-spot ahead of Karnataka polls, while the party was trying to reap benefits from the project

Motorists have been complaining about incomplete service roads and steep toll charge on the recently inaugurated Bengaluru- Mysuru expressway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday decided to hold the decision to raise toll charges by 22 percent on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway within a fortnight of its opening in the face of heavy criticism.

For the completed Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the expressway, the NHAI decided to increase the toll charges from Rs 135 to Rs 165 for cars, jeeps and vans for a single journey from April 1. For a round trip, it hiked the charges from Rs 205 to Rs 250. Toll charges for other categories, including buses, were also hiked. For light commercial vehicles and mini buses, it was raised from Rs 220 to Rs 270 for a one-way trip and from Rs 330 to Rs 405 for a round-trip. Buses and trucks were to pay Rs 565 for a single and and Rs 850 for a round-trip.

On March 14, toll collection began on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section in Mandya district after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on March 12.