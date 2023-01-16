 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHAI says no data available about faulty FASTags, penalties collected from users at toll plazas

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

In case a motorist does not have a FASTag or it is non-functional, then the person has to pay double the toll charges at toll plazas.

State-owned NHAI has no information about faulty FASTags and the penalties collected from motorists in case their FASTags are non-functional at highway toll plazas.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), more than 6 crore FASTags have been issued as on October 31, 2022.

However, it has no information about the number of faulty FASTag cases and the total amount of penalty collected from users despite having their vehicles fitted with the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag.

In response to RTI queries about the number of faulty FASTag cases and the amount of penalties collected from the users for non-functional FASTags, NHAI said, "no such data is available".

"Total no. of 60,277,364 FASTags have been issued till 31.10.2022," it said in response to an application filed by PTI under the Right to Information Act.