Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NHAI looks to raise over Rs 5,300 cr as it invites bids for construction of highways

The cabinet committee on economic affairs gave the green signal to NHAI in 2016 to raise funds through asset monetisation programme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on August 6 released its second bundle under the highways’ toll-operate-transfer (TOT) scheme to monetise 586.55 kilometers of national highways.

The authority has selected eight stretches of national highways across states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar to put on auction. NHAI will accept bids until November 5 for the selected highways.

TOT is a mechanism adopted by NHAI where the authority auctions operational assets. The highest bidder has to deposit the money (bid amount) upfront with NHAI and the authority uses this capital to invest in construction of newer highways. Against the money, the bidder acquires the right to operate and maintain the highways via toll collection.

NHAI successfully auctioned the first package of 648 kilometers in March this year. The Authority mopped up Rs 9,681.5 crore from joint ventures of Ashoka Buildcon and Macquarie, who bagged the right to operate and maintain nine stretches. NHAI had set the initial estimated concession (IEC) value at Rs 6,260 crore. Under the second round of bidding, the IEC concession value was fixed at Rs 5,362 crore.

Moneycontrol first reported in July that at least seven highway stretches could be auctioned under the second tranche.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave the green signal to NHAI in 2016 to raise funds through asset monetisation programme. The authority identified 75 highway projects that could be put up from auction.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:03 pm

tags #India #infrastructure #NHAI

