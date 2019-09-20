NHAI identifies 950-km highway projects to be built at Rs 30,000cr under PPP

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 950 km of highway projects that will be built at Rs 30,000 crore under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the government said on September 19. The projects are spread across eight states.

The NHAI has identified various stretches on a pan-India basis that will be constructed through the PPP mode on the build-operate-transfer (toll) basis, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

It added that these stretches have been selected on the basis of consultation with the prospective bidders.

"The identified stretches cover about 950 km with a cost of about Rs 30,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh," the statement said.

The Authority has already invited the proposal for annual pre-qualification for construction of 4 or 6 lane of national highways for these stretches, it said.