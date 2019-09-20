App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHAI identifies 950-km highway projects to be built at Rs 30,000cr under PPP

The NHAI has identified various stretches on a pan-India basis that will be constructed through the PPP mode on the build-operate-transfer (toll) basis, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 950 km of highway projects that will be built at Rs 30,000 crore under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the government said on September 19. The projects are spread across eight states.

It added that these stretches have been selected on the basis of consultation with the prospective bidders.

"The identified stretches cover about 950 km with a cost of about Rs 30,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh," the statement said.

The Authority has already invited the proposal for annual pre-qualification for construction of 4 or 6 lane of national highways for these stretches, it said.

The process of annual pre-qualification will not only streamline and ease the bid process of the individual project on the BOT (toll) mode but also give an idea about the market response, it added.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #India #NHAI

