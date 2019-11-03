App
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHAI fined Rs 6.84 crore for causing pollution in UP

The authority has also been instructed to sprinkle water wherever construction work is being undertaken around Agra, officials said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Highways of India (NHAI) of India has been fined Rs 6.84 crore for polluting air due to consistent construction activity in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, officials said on Sunday.

The authority has also been instructed to sprinkle water wherever construction work is being undertaken around Agra, they said.

A fine of Rs 6.84 crore has been imposed on NHAI for causing air pollution through construction activities, said Bhuvan Yadav, Regional Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Agra.

Also, directions have been issued to Agra Nagar Nigam to carry out mechanized sweeping work to help reduce air pollution, he said.

The anti-pollution board has also instructed brick kilns around the city using old technology to switch over to Zig-Zag technology to help reduce air pollution.

Various government agencies such as the Agra Development Authority, Awas Vikas and the PWD, have been instructed if they carry out construction activities, they have to use dust suppressant, the official said.

In addition, all the demolition and construction waste rules have to be followed like sprinkling of water, establishing green cover, covering raw materials, among others, Yadav added.

First Published on Nov 3, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

