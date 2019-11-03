NHAI fined Rs 6.84 crore for causing pollution in UP

The National Highways of India (NHAI) of India has been fined Rs 6.84 crore for polluting air due to consistent construction activity in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, officials said on Sunday.

The authority has also been instructed to sprinkle water wherever construction work is being undertaken around Agra, they said.

A fine of Rs 6.84 crore has been imposed on NHAI for causing air pollution through construction activities, said Bhuvan Yadav, Regional Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Agra.

Also, directions have been issued to Agra Nagar Nigam to carry out mechanized sweeping work to help reduce air pollution, he said.

The anti-pollution board has also instructed brick kilns around the city using old technology to switch over to Zig-Zag technology to help reduce air pollution.

Various government agencies such as the Agra Development Authority, Awas Vikas and the PWD, have been instructed if they carry out construction activities, they have to use dust suppressant, the official said.