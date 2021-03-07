NHAI cautions against sale of fake FASTags online; here's what you need to do

Vehicles not fitted with FASTag or without valid/functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane have to pay double the toll charges.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has cautioned people against the sale of fake FASTags online.

The authority said some fraudsters were selling fake FASTags online making them appear to be as those of NHAI/IHMCL.

It said such FASTags are not valid to cross toll plazas.

You should visit https://ihmcl.co.in/ or use MyFASTag App to buy original FASTags.

Moreover, FASTags can also be purchased from listed banks and their authorised point of sale agents.

You can complain about fake FASTags by calling the NHAI helpline number 1033. You can also write to the authority at etc.nodal@ihmcl.com.

The government made FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from February 15 midnight.

Vehicles not fitted with FASTag or without valid/functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane have to pay double the toll charges.