NHAI awards highway projects worth Rs 4,494 cr in Telangana

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded four road projects entailing an investment of Rs 4,493.57 crore in Telangana under Bharamala initiative, the government today said.

"The NHAI has issued Letter of Award (LOA) for development of 188.15 km of National Highways in Telangana on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) Mode/Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The projects would entail an investment of Rs 4,493.57 crore, it said.

The projects include Rs 1,201.62 crore for four laning of 39.98 km stretch on NH 161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle on EPC Mode, awarded to GKC Projects Ltd.

Another Rs 1,220.83 crore project pertains to four laning of 46.60 km of NH-161 from Ramsanpalle village to Mangloor village on Hybrid Annuity Mode, awarded to KNR Constructions Pvt Ltd.

The statement said that in addition a Rs 1,082.65 crore project for four laning of 48.96 stretch on NH-161 from Mangloor village to Telangana/Maharashtra Border has been awarded on Hybrid Annuity Mode to Dilip Buildcon.