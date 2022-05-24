NHA CEO to take up with TRAI & Telecom authorities regarding poor connectivity in Northeast states

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 705.60 | The stock price ended in the green on May 17. Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a 165 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,008 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 (Q4FY22) as against Rs 759 crore profit logged in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the profit has inched up 142 percent from Rs 830 crore earned during the October–December period. Consolidated revenues for the second largest telecom company by subscriber base in India rose 22 percent on-year to Rs 31,500 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 25,747 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenues for FY22 jumped 16 percent to Rs 1,16,547 crore from the revenues of Rs 1,00,616 crore for last year.

National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma said he would take it up with TRAI and Telecom authorities to improve connectivity in the northeast region to ensure that health related services are not affected.

He said this after health authorities of eight northeast states told him that connectivity in all the states was poor and this was affecting the smooth delivery of health services to the citizens.

The National Health Authority CEO was here on Monday to review the flagship Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Sangam with health authorities of all eight NE states. In the meeting, all state representatives aired concerns about connectivity of remote inhabitation in the northeast region.

“Connectivity remains the biggest issue in remote villages… I will take it up with TRAI and telecom authorities on this matter,” Sharma said.

On a pilot project undertaken by the Meghalaya government to ensure health services reach the last mile in the state, the NHA CEO lauded the Village Health Council formed at the village levels.

The VHC is formed at the village level involving all citizens at the grassroots level to ensure that health related issues are addressed directly by the council at the grassroots level with the supervision from the state health authorities.

“We will try and convince other states to implement this idea (Village Health Council). The purpose of having a review is to also implement such ideas that worked at state level,” Sharma said.

Meghalaya Health Commissioner and Secretary Sampath Kumar informed that under the Ayushman Bharat, over Rs 290 crore claims were settled under the scheme till date.

Under the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), close to 2,000 packages are available to citizens of the state and cover more than 60 per cent households.

Kumar said new packages are also being considered under the new scheme.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes