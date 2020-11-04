NGT widens ambit of firecracker pollution cases beyond NCR, notices to 18 states, UTs

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that it has already issued notice to Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the state governments of Odisha and Rajasthan have already issued a notification prohibiting the sale and use of firecrackers.
The National Green Tribunal November 4 expanded the ambit of hearing cases on pollution by use of firecrackers beyond the NCR and issued notices to 18 states and Union Territories where air quality is beyond norms.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that it has already issued notice to Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the state governments of Odisha and Rajasthan have already issued a notification prohibiting the sale and use of firecrackers.
The green panel sought response from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttarakhand and West Bengal.