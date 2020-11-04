172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ngt-widens-ambit-of-firecracker-pollution-cases-beyond-ncr-notices-to-18-states-uts-6066641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT widens ambit of firecracker pollution cases beyond NCR, notices to 18 states, UTs

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that it has already issued notice to Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the state governments of Odisha and Rajasthan have already issued a notification prohibiting the sale and use of firecrackers.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The National Green Tribunal November 4 expanded the ambit of hearing cases on pollution by use of firecrackers beyond the NCR and issued notices to 18 states and Union Territories where air quality is beyond norms.

The green panel sought response from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

"Having regard to further developments such as grievance being raised for the State of MP and States of Odisha and Rajasthan have banned the use of firecrackers in the wake of unsatisfactory air quality, the scope of proceedings may need to be extended beyond NCR so as to suggest that in all the concerned States where air quality is not satisfactory may consider taking action on the pattern of action taken by the States of Odisha and Rajasthan," the bench said.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #Firecracker #India #National Green Tribunal

